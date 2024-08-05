Advertisement
Updated

Police investigating after person found dead in Ruakākā

Yolisa Tswanya
By
2 mins to read
Police are investigating yet another unexplained death in Northland, after a body was found in Ruakākā. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating yet another unexplained death in Northland, after a body was found in Ruakākā on Monday afternoon.

Police said they are making inquiries after a person was found dead on Karawai St about 1.19pm.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained. Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so,” a police spokesperson said.

The death is the second unexplained fatality in Northland in days, as police continue investigations into the unexplained death of a Dargaville mother of eight.

The body of Jo Sione-Lauaki, known affectionately to her family as “Jojo”, was found about 2pm on Friday between Omamari and Aranga beaches, a remote stretch of coastline about 35km northwest of Dargaville.

Her husband and the father of their eight children, aged between 12 and 22, confirmed the 38-year-old’s death to the Herald.

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.


