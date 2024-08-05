Police are investigating yet another unexplained death in Northland, after a body was found in Ruakākā. Photo / NZME

Police looking for more information in unexplained Ruakākā death.

The death of Dargaville mum of eight Jo Sione-Lauaki is being treated as unexplained.

Her husband Jared is adamant someone else was involved in the death of his wife.

Police are investigating yet another unexplained death in Northland, after a body was found in Ruakākā on Monday afternoon.

Police said they are making inquiries after a person was found dead on Karawai St about 1.19pm.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained. Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so,” a police spokesperson said.