Roads, rates and Māori wards: Tangiteroria hears from four would-be mayors

Kaipara is by far the smallest of Northland’s three districts but it is the only one guaranteed a new mayor, because incumbent Craig Jepson – the self-declared “Trump of the North” – is only seeking a council seat.
The four candidates hoping to take his job could not be more different in personality or vision.
Four-term councillor Jonathan Larsen, from Topuni, just north of the Auckland border, is a former professional firefighter, the current deputy mayor and Jepson’s choice of successor.
“I think as a district and as a country we need to move forward as one people … Coming from a platform of unity I do not support Māori wards.”
Smith said the council had denied Kaipara people a say on Māori representation.
“The decision was made to cancel the Māori ward, not put it on hold and ask the district, which is what all the other councils in the country are doing.”
Under the Māori ward system, it was still one person, one vote, whatever opponents claimed to the contrary, Smith said.
Questions from the floor, before the promised “tea and sticky cakes”, focused on amalgamation – whether Northland’s one regional and three district councils would be forced into one – and candidates’ practical plans for fixing the district’s roads.
“Where we live we don’t get rubbish collection, we don’t have a need for wastewater infrastructure, we don’t have stormwater, the only thing we get for our rates is roading ... and when that’s done, it’s not done well and it’s done very infrequently.”
Brett Stewart, of Tangowahine, said his main concerns were getting the best value possible out of staff and contractors at the council, and “making sure the small amount of money the Kaipara gets compared to other councils is spent wisely”.
He had been “reasonably confident” about who would get his vote, and that had been confirmed after hearing what all four had to say.
Stewart said the crowd had been attentive and gave everyone a chance to speak.
That was partly because it was a reserved, conservative farming community, but also because they had seen what had gone wrong with politics overseas, and even in Wellington.
“The beauty of places like Kaipara is that we still have some values. It’s about playing the ball, not the person. We don’t want to get into some of the things we see in other places because that doesn’t get us anywhere.”