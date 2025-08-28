Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei councillors respond to ‘woke’ comments by Deputy Mayor

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Deputy mayor Phil Halse is retiring from politics. Photo / NZME

Deputy mayor Phil Halse is retiring from politics. Photo / NZME

A group of Whangārei district councillors has addressed a report claiming outgoing deputy mayor Phil Halse called them a “woke block”.

Halse opted not to comment to the Northern Advocate except to say he wished to have a council that represents ratepayers and citizens.

Councillors Deb Harding, Scott

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save