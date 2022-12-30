Whangarēi district councillor Phil Halse and wife Flo. Halse has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in the New Year Honours for services to local government and the community.

When long-serving Whangarēi district councillor Phil Halse got into local body politics more than 30 years ago he wanted to make a difference.

And now into his 11th term after October’s local body elections - and third as deputy mayor - Halse is proud of his achievements in public office, which has seen him made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in the New Year Honours for services to local government and the community.

Halse has served 30 continuous years as a Whangarēi district councillor, helping contribute to several committees and community organisations.

He helped secure funding through the council for the building of the aquatic centre, Kensington Stadium, gymnastic arena and the central library.

He served as the chairman of the Inner City Development committee and was a member of Ruakākā Ratepayers between 1992 and 2019. He served seven years as chairman of the North Auckland Rugby Union and led the change to Northland Rugby Union, serving as a board member of the Chiefs and the Blues Super Rugby franchises, and becoming a life member of the Northland Rugby Union in 2000.

Halse was chairman of the Northland Rugby Union’s appointment committee from 2010 to 2020. He led the formation of the council’s Te Karearea standing committee, a partnership forum with equal representation from hapū and the council. He has served as chairman of the committee since its inception and has fostered a co-governance approach with the council to address housing issues.

Halse also co-chaired the Kaipara Harbour restoration project, obtaining $100 million in funding to restore the largest estuarine water body in New Zealand.

That’s quite a list of achievements and Halse says there’s more to come as he looks forward to advancing Whangarēi.

Halse said his wife, Flo, who takes a keen interest in politics, has been his greatest supporter and encouraged him to get into politics.

‘’I couldn’t have done it without Flo, She’s been there all along. She’s never asked me not to stand and has always really encouraged me.’’

Halse said he always held strong opinions on what needed to be done and it was important to do something about them so politics was a way of making a difference and getting his views across.

‘’I was lucky to be shown quite early on that when you get into positions of influence you have to be prepared to make an influence and that’s what I’ve tried to do with everything, whether the council, Northland Rugby Union or NZ Rugby Union.’’

Probably the achievement he’s most proud of was setting up the structure growth plan for Bream Bay and Ruakākā, which has seen the area flourish into a huge industrial area, with plans for thousands more homes.

He’s also pleased with the way Whangarēi Town Basin has been developed while he’s been on council, and the role he’s had in that, with the Town Basin and Loop Walkway now among the district’s most popular places. Another highlight is the Te Matau a Pohe Bridge.

As a keen sports fan, Halse is also happy with the way the district’s sporting facilities have been developed.

“The aim was to develop those facilities so locals could see international sporting action in the district and we’ve done that. We’ve had rugby, rugby league, hockey and football internationals in Whangarēi and that all adds vibrancy and colour to the district.’’

But with the vagaries of politics, you can only achieve if you have the support to get voted in.

‘’Oh yes, that public faith is the key. I really appreciate that support and faith that the public has put in me and I want to make sure I represent all the district well.’’



