Regional System Connector Ellie Eastwood with some of the goods collected.
With the aim of empowering Northland youth, ReSport has partnered with Sport Northland for the Positive Puberty Participation Initiative.
This collaboration aims to empower Northland’s youth by promoting confidence, comfort, and active participation during their adolescent years.
Recognising the unique challenges faced by young people during puberty, Sport Northland and ReSport are committed to ensuring that every young person has access to appropriate sportswear while reiterating the availability of period products in schools.
The ReSport Charitable Trust collects new and gently used sports gear and equipment to share with people in need throughout Northland, while also reducing the environmental impact of textile waste.
As part of its latest initiative, the campaign has been collecting new and used sports bras and active wear, to help support adolescents in Northland to participate in sports and recreational activities with confidence and enthusiasm.
ReSport said the campaign has three main objectives; the empower the youth, reduce barriers and to grow community support.
A ReSport spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Sport Northland for this important initiative. Supporting our youth through such a critical stage in their lives by providing them with the necessary sportswear is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and active community.
“We believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to participate in sports, recreation and play without any barriers.”
Sport Northland said the partnership highlights its commitment to the wellbeing of Northland’s youth.
“By addressing the needs of young people during puberty, we are paving the way for a healthier, more active future generation.”
ReSport Charitable Trust project coordinator Sharon Gibson said the campaign is still running and will be “ongoing until we fill the need at Kaitāia Intermediate and then we will look to target more schools in the mid-north and beyond”.
Kaitāia Intermediate is the pilot of the campaign, and the first drop of items was made last week.
“We delivered 59/150 sports bras and still need 91 [to meet target].”
The Ministry of Education said it supports Sport Northland in its kaupapa of providing sports bras to ākonga.
“This aligns with the Government’s Ikura Manaakitia te whare tangata - Period products in schools initiative which provides free period products to ākonga in schools and kura across Aotearoa with aims to reduce barriers to engaging in education and sport. By providing ākonga the resources they need to participate in sport, Sport Northland is championing the success and development of young people.”
Donation details:
Community members can drop off their donations at the nearest collection points listed on the ReSport Charitable Trust website: Donate | ReSport Charitable Trust
Progress update: From launch date of June 10, 55 sports bras and a total of 74 assorted active wear units have been collected.