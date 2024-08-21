Earlier this year ReSport celebrated its first birthday and in its first year collected 3950 units of sports gear and distributed 1794 units across Northland.

As part of its latest initiative, the campaign has been collecting new and used sports bras and active wear, to help support adolescents in Northland to participate in sports and recreational activities with confidence and enthusiasm.

ReSport said the campaign has three main objectives; the empower the youth, reduce barriers and to grow community support.

A ReSport spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Sport Northland for this important initiative. Supporting our youth through such a critical stage in their lives by providing them with the necessary sportswear is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and active community.

“We believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to participate in sports, recreation and play without any barriers.”

Sport Northland said the partnership highlights its commitment to the wellbeing of Northland’s youth.

“By addressing the needs of young people during puberty, we are paving the way for a healthier, more active future generation.”

ReSport Charitable Trust project coordinator Sharon Gibson said the campaign is still running and will be “ongoing until we fill the need at Kaitāia Intermediate and then we will look to target more schools in the mid-north and beyond”.

Kaitāia Intermediate is the pilot of the campaign, and the first drop of items was made last week.

“We delivered 59/150 sports bras and still need 91 [to meet target].”

The Ministry of Education said it supports Sport Northland in its kaupapa of providing sports bras to ākonga.

“This aligns with the Government’s Ikura Manaakitia te whare tangata - Period products in schools initiative which provides free period products to ākonga in schools and kura across Aotearoa with aims to reduce barriers to engaging in education and sport. By providing ākonga the resources they need to participate in sport, Sport Northland is championing the success and development of young people.”

Donation details:

Community members can drop off their donations at the nearest collection points listed on the ReSport Charitable Trust website: Donate | ReSport Charitable Trust

Progress update: From launch date of June 10, 55 sports bras and a total of 74 assorted active wear units have been collected.

For more information about the Positive Puberty Participation initiative and how you can get involved, please visit the ReSport Charitable Trust website.

For more information contact ReSport via its website: resport.co.nz/donate, by email: info@resport.co.nz or phone: 0800 000 626.

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.