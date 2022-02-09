Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre co-founder Robert Webb is caring for the juvenile white-tailed tropic bird until it is strong enough to be released. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Extreme weather events in the Pacific are not only bringing tropical weather to Northland, but now tropical birds, as a rare white-tailed tropic bird washed up on Whangārei shores on Tuesday.



Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre co-founder Robert Webb is caring for the bird, which was found barely alive, washing up in the waves on the shore off Beach Rd in Onerahi.

It is the first live white-tailed tropic bird that Webb has ever come across in his 36 years of working at the centre, although he says he did take care of two red-tailed tropic bird's around 20 years ago.

"It's very rare, exceptionally rare to see a live one."

According to New Zealand Birds online, in New Zealand the white-tailed tropic bird is generally only found beach-wrecked, but Webb thinks the bird became lost after the recent extreme weather and natural disaster events in the Pacific.

"They come in on the various currents, they get caught and they follow it along and next thing they see and land and, hello it's New Zealand."

Webb said that the bird is hurt but recovering, and birds often come into his care with damaged feet because kahawai and kingfish will try to snag onto them.

"He's got some sore legs, he's probably strained himself when he came in."

The bird is a juvenile and has not yet grown the distinctive very long central tail feathers, which will eventually double the bird's total length.

The tropic bird is currently still recovering, it rotates its wings backwards when lifted into the air, which Webb explained is a sign it isn't ready to be released yet.

"When they are ready to go their wings roll forward and they stand up higher."

"These are the little things we have learned over the years."

Webb said he will likely free the bird at Poor Knights, away from humans and predators, when it is ready to be released.

New Zealand Birds online states that, "about 20 white-tailed tropic birds have been found beach-cast in New Zealand, all from the northern North Island, with the southernmost in Taranaki. Most were juveniles or immature, and most were found in summer."

Last year, a rare Indian Ocean yellow-nosed mollymawk was found in Northland and taken into care by Webb, but it unfortunately died and is now on display at Te Papa due to its rarity.