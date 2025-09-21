Predator Free NZ Trust funding adviser Janine Hearn said, “Project Bellbird really stood out in the funding round. Their vision wasn’t just about reducing predator numbers - it was about hearing korimako singing in gardens again. That’s a powerful and tangible goal.”
The Predator Free - Simplicity Foundation partnership for this funding round would help kick-start or expand backyard predator control efforts across the country, Hearn said. The support was especially welcome at a time when funding for community conservation was becoming harder to secure.
The initiative is part of the greater nationwide Predator Free 2050goal to eradicate rats, stoats and possums by mid-century. Hearn said that, while backyard groups alone would not achieve that target, they played a vital role in building momentum and public engagement.
The Piroa Trust said it had already removed more than 6700 pests in the past year and expanded predator control across 15,000ha, from the Piroa hills to Bream Bay.
Project Bellbird would focus on the 219ha urban area of Waipu, with plans to create an ecological corridor from the Waionehu Stream catchment to the village.
Giles said Waipu’s unique ecology made it an ideal place for community-led conservation.
“Waipu is such a special place, with its mix of habitats and rare species. Intensive predator control has already seen bellbirds return to parts of the Brynderwyns. With a bit more encouragement, they might venture down to the village.”
Residents will be provided with rat traps, bait and instructions, and are encouraged to log their catches to help track progress. Possum traps will also be supplied and serviced where needed.
Locals keen to get involved can email: projectbellbird@piroaconservationtrust.org.nz
