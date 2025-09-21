Native bellbirds (korimako) were once common in Northland.

A new backyard trapping initiative in Waipu aims to bring back the native bellbird (korimako), renowned for its melodic song.

The birds were once common in Northland but are now rarely heard in Waipu.

Conservationists are keen to try to entice some out of the nearby Brynderwyn Hills, where flocks have established themselves in recent years.

Project Bellbird, an initiative launched by the Piroa Conservation Trust, has just received funding from the Predator Free New Zealand Trust - in partnership with the Simplicity Foundation - to supply traps and gear to residents. The goal was to have one trap in every five Waipu backyards, project lead Graeme Giles said.

Predator Free NZ Trust funding adviser Janine Hearn said, “Project Bellbird really stood out in the funding round. Their vision wasn’t just about reducing predator numbers - it was about hearing korimako singing in gardens again. That’s a powerful and tangible goal.”