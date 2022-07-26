One youth was bitten by a police dog during their arrest. Photo / NZME

Two youth were arrested last night and one bitten by a police dog after vandalising cars near a Liquorland on Kamo Rd in Whangārei.

Police was called out at around 6.30pm on Tuesday night after reports of two vehicles being vandalised by youth.

Earlier that evening, at around 5pm, burglars had robbed a Morningside dairy stealing cash and cigarettes and fleeing with two stolen cars.

The shop keeper had locked themselves in a room inside the dairy to hide from the intruders.

No arrests were made at the time but the cars were later found abandoned in Raumanga.

It is not clear if both incidents are related.