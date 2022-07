A diversion is in place after a three-vehicle crash on Springbank Rd, Kerikeri. Photo / NZME

Springbank Rd in Kerikeri has reopened to southbound traffic after diversions were put in place following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 8am today.

"One person has reportedly received minor injuries," a police spokesperson said.

Southbound traffic was diverted down Waimate North Rd while the scene is cleared, and police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Further north, State Highway 10 near the Kāeo River Bridge was down to one lane this morning after yesterday's rain caused flooding.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists to take extra care and expect delays.

All roads in the Whangārei District that were closed yesterday due to slips, surface flooding or trees down have now reopened, however some are still down to one lane.

Kohumaru Rd and Waiaua Rd in the Far North district remain closed due to slips. Waiaua Rd is expected to remain closed for several days.

Several others are down to one lane or are passable "with caution", a spokesperson for the Far North District Council said.