Northern AdvocateUpdated

One dead in motorcycle crash in Northland

Police report one death in a crash yesterday, and one serious injury in a crash today. Photo / NZHerald

By
Jaime Lyth

Northern Advocate Multimedia Journalist

Two serious crashes over the weekend have left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Yesterday one person died following a crash on Ngunguru Rd, Kiripaka. The crash occurred at around 2.30 pm and involved a single motorcycle, according to police reports.

The road was closed for a period after the incident and police are making inquiries to establish the cause of the crash.

This morning one person was injured after a crash in Taheke, Far North.

Police were called about 9.05am following a crash in which a single vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Ramsey Rd and State Highway 12.

Initial indications are that someone has been seriously injured and a helicopter has attended the scene. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

