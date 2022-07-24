News in brief: Hospital wards still closed, Zonta book sale back

The Zonta and Mangakahia Lions book sale is on next Saturday Photo / NZME

Dargaville Hospital general ward and Ward 1 at Whangārei Hospital remain temporarily closed to visitors following some patients testing positive for Covid-19. The decision will be reviewed again today. Other wards remain open for visiting with restrictions and guidelines in place.

Road closures

Section of State Highway 1, between Hudson Rd and Kaipara Flats Rd (north of Warkworth) will be closed overnight periodically during July, August and September due to ongoing work at the new motorway Northern Connection. Overnight closures are currently planned for five nights, between 9pm-5am, from last night to Thursday, July 28. Plans might change at short notice depending on the weather. A detour will be available around Warkworth, via Kaipara Flats Rd, Carran Rd and Woodcocks Rd adding 10 minutes travel time.

Book sale

The Zonta and Mangakahia Lions book sale is this Saturday, July 30, 7am-5pm, and Sunday, July 31, 8am-3pm, at the corner of Tarewa Rd and Porowini Ave in the former Smith City building. The book sale is a fundraiser event for local charities. Donations have closed.

Dead whale removed

A dead whale was removed from a stretch of coastline in Kaipara on Saturday. The whale - its species not yet made public - was discovered between Mahuta Gap and Glinks Gully near Te Kōpuru on the west coast of Northland on Friday, the Advocate understands. The Department of Conservation said the dead whale posed a significant health risk to the public before it was removed.

Crash kills one

Two serious crashes over the weekend left one person dead and another seriously injured. On Saturday one person died following a crash on Ngunguru Rd, Kiripaka. The crash occurred at about 2.30pm and involved a single motorcycle, according to police reports. The road was closed for a period after the incident and police are making inquiries to establish the cause of the crash. Yesterday morning one person was injured after a crash in Taheke, Far North. Police were called about 9.05am after a single vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Ramsey Rd and State Highway 12. Initial indications are that someone has been seriously injured and a helicopter has attended the scene. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Business awards

The Northland Business Excellence Awards entries close this week on July 29. The awards provide opportunities to review business practices, showcase outstanding or unique aspects, and gain publicity. The innovate category seeks to celebrate a good idea rather than a rigorous business model. To learn more, visit northlandbusinessawards.co.nz or ring 021 212 6903.

Sports Hub planting day

Volunteers are sought for a tree planting day at Te Hiku Sports Hub on Sunday, August 14, 10am-noon. With more than 4000 trees to plant, all hands will make a valuable contribution. Suitable clothing, gloves, covered shoes or gumboots are required, and spades would be appreciated. Sausage sizzle to follow.