Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Plan don't panic: How Northlanders can prepare for the pandemic

4 minutes to read
Whangārei Growers' Market is a good place to find fresh locally grown produce and will be immune to any supermarket shortages.

Whangārei Growers' Market is a good place to find fresh locally grown produce and will be immune to any supermarket shortages.

Northern Advocate
By Jaime Lyth

The Government has confirmed that gaps on store shelves are likely as Omicron spreads, so what can Northlanders expect and how can they prepare - without panicking?

In a media conference on Sunday Finance Minister

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.