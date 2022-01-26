Whangārei Growers' Market is a good place to find fresh locally grown produce and will be immune to any supermarket shortages.

The Government has confirmed that gaps on store shelves are likely as Omicron spreads, so what can Northlanders expect and how can they prepare - without panicking?

In a media conference on Sunday Finance Minister Grant Robertson said although the Government is working closely with businesses, supply-chain interruptions are "inevitable".

Supply of stock in stores is predicted to be interrupted as Omicron cases rise and workers across different industries need to self-isolate, causing labour shortages.

If there were 25,000 cases a day there would likely be 350,000 people self-isolating, based on the scenarios of the Government's plans, Robertson said.

New Zealand has a very highly vaccinated population, and our booster rollout began before Omicron became prevalent in the community, unlike a lot of other countries, so it is hard to compare how Omicron will impact our population.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his press conference after it was announced the country will move to red traffic light settings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Market co-founder Robert Bradley said growers and the growers' market had opted out of large-scale food distribution through supermarkets as the freshness of the produce was hampered by the process.

"What happens is they have produce distribution centres in Auckland so produce goes there first then it gets sorted and sent to other places. It is actually several days old before it even gets on the shelf."

Countdown director of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, said: "Omicron is likely to throw a few more challenges [Countdown's] way" so they are working closely with supply chain partners.

"Other than the ongoing global supply chain issues due to the impacts of Covid-19, our stores are in pretty good shape at the moment and we don't currently have any limits in place.

"Provided people are not stockpiling and only picking up a couple of extras in their shop, there will continue to be plenty available for everyone," said Hannifin.

Countdown shelves have been impacted by global supply chain issues, but Omicron might bring those issues to New Zealand-made products. Photo / Tania Whyte

So what can Northlanders do to prepare, without panic buying, and stock up when on a budget?

Whangārei Budgeting Service chief operations officer Adam Dade recommended creating a kit to prepare for isolation by buying a couple of extra items on each shopping trip to put away.

"You would need to have enough food to get through for at least three to four days until next payday. Buy even just one or two extra things each week, whichever your budget will allow."

Items that are affordable and easy to store should be prioritised, and discount or bulk-buy food stores can provide a cheaper option.

"It's best to buy canned or non-perishable items such as pasta or tinned goods as they are usually quite cheap and go further. Frozen or tinned fruit and vegetables can help supplement high grocery costs of fresh ingredients," said Dade.

The budgeting service recommended bulking up the foods you normally cook by putting it with rice, pasta, or by adding a tin of tomatoes or beans.

Picking up a few extra essentials each week can help prepare for isolation and supply disruptions. Bin Inn, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Don't just stock up on food to prepare later, having ready-to-eat leftovers is helpful - especially if you're ill.

"Freeze excess foods, one container each night for two weeks equals dinner for over four people for three days," Dade suggested.

It's important to consider what is essential to your household specifically, and what you may not be able to access if you are isolating.

"If you have high needs, medical [needs], infants etc make sure you have enough formula, paracetamol, medication etc.

"Don't forget your animals, put aside extra tin of pet food or a pack of biscuits."

Dade emphasised that Northlanders should remember there is help available for those struggling, even under red traffic light restrictions.

"Don't wait to seek help from your local Work and Income, foodbank or financial mentor. Appointments can be done remotely, over Zoom or phone calls if you are in isolation."