Volunteers and trustees from Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust gratefully accept a donation from Bodhi and Sam Bidois. Photo / Denise Piper

Pink tutus, wigs, leis and bright pink ties were among the colourful costumes on display at the Pink Loop Walk in Whangārei on Sunday.

About 250 to 300 people - plus a handful of dogs - took part in the fundraiser for Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust.

While the event was full of fun and colour, there was also a serious side, as Northland has the highest rate of breast cancer diagnoses and deaths in the country, out of 20 areas.

Participants were urged to reflect on those ladies who had fought breast cancer, including those still fighting hard.

The funds will be used by the trust to help Northlanders who are in the middle of their breast cancer battle, said spokeswoman Dawn Pugh.