Pink parade helps support and cheer Northlanders battling breast cancer

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Volunteers and trustees from Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust gratefully accept a donation from Bodhi and Sam Bidois. Photo / Denise Piper

Volunteers and trustees from Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust gratefully accept a donation from Bodhi and Sam Bidois. Photo / Denise Piper

Pink tutus, wigs, leis and bright pink ties were among the colourful costumes on display at the Pink Loop Walk in Whangārei on Sunday.

About 250 to 300 people - plus a handful of dogs - took part in the fundraiser for Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust.

While the event was full of fun and colour, there was also a serious side, as Northland has the highest rate of breast cancer diagnoses and deaths in the country, out of 20 areas.

Participants were urged to reflect on those ladies who had fought breast cancer, including those still fighting hard.

The funds will be used by the trust to help Northlanders who are in the middle of their breast cancer battle, said spokeswoman Dawn Pugh.

Scroll through the gallery to see more of the action from Sunday’s Pink Loop Walk:

Rescue dog Tui, with Christine Sapwell, was among about a dozen dogs taking part in the Pink Loop Walk. When not looking pretty in pink, Tui is a St John therapy dog. Photo / Denise Piper

Image 1 of 5: Rescue dog Tui, with Christine Sapwell, was among about a dozen dogs taking part in the Pink Loop Walk. When not looking pretty in pink, Tui is a St John therapy dog. Photo / Denise Piper

“All of our things are for Northland. The support is available for the just over 200 people per year in our region [diagnosed with breast cancer].”

The help offered by Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust is practical, including vouchers so patients were not out of pocket and frozen meals.

The organisation also runs a coffee support group twice a month and a monthly craft group.

“It’s getting people together and giving community support. They can talk with others or with us, confidentially,” she said.

While breast cancer is predominately a female disease, under 1% of breast cancers are in men. Pugh said the trust was also open to support any man diagnosed with breast cancer.

Many men were also involved with the trust because their partner has had breast cancer, she said.

Go to breastcancernorthland.co.nz for more details.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

