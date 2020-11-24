Photos: Young guns clean up in Kerikeri skate competition

Young riders dominated at the third annual Vert Jam skateboard competition in the Bay of Islands on Saturday, with skating prodigies aged 13 and 14 taking out the top prizes in the open division.
The event, which draws some of the country's top skaters, is held at the Kerikeri skate ramp and is organised by former pro skateboarder Dave Crabb.
This year's competitors ranged in age from 10 to 56 skating in open, masters (over 40), girls and under-16 divisions.
Crabb said this year's event heralded a changing of the guard with Niwa Shewry, 14, of Taranaki, and Zedyn Fellows, 13, of Wanaka, outclassing former pro skaters of much greater age and experience.
The event coincided with the Kerikeri half marathon - guaranteeing a big crowd for the spectator-friendly sport - which involves riders performing challenging tricks and spending almost as much time in the air as they do on the ramp.
Photos by Adam Creighton and Peter de Graaf.
RESULTS
Open: 1 Niwa Shewry, Taranaki; 2 Zedyn Fellows, Wanaka; 3 Chris Wood, Wellington.
Masters: 1 Cale Tolley, Mt Maunganui; 2 Ramon Thackwell, Auckland; 3 Mark Weber, Palmerston North.
Girls: 1 Billy Morrison, Auckland; 2 Rhya Henare, Taupō; 3 Ia Stirling, Kerikeri.
Under-16s: 1 Remus Henare, Taupō; 2 Oska Robinson, Kerikeri; 3 Monty Graham, Mangawhai.