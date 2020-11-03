Photos: Kerikeri's Monster Mash

Would you buy a meal from these ghouls? From left, Matilda Cane, Amber Edwards, Kelsey Webber and Clare Mooney. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Hundreds of ghouls, zombies, devils, Harry Potter lookalikes and children with bloodied knives inexplicably sticking out of their heads descended on Kerikeri Primary School on Saturday for the annual Monster Mash.

The PTA-run event is both a school fundraiser and a way of giving kids a chance to experience dressing up and trick or treating without knocking on strangers' doors.

The mash included a macabre cake decorating contest, fire engine rides, bouncy castles and Kerikeri Primary School's Got Talent.

The talent quest was won by 11-year-old Jayden Patrick, with Swara Kharche second and Ikaroa Kingi third, while gymnast Kayla Abraham won the students' choice prize.

A piratical family, from left, Sharika Elliot, 8, Janie Witehira, Jonnie Garland and Romeo Elliot, 9. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The devilish Jones family, from left, Amelie, 5, Rosie, Mario, 5 and Ash. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Zoe Fisher, 12, as a zombie, and Sophie Kontvainis, 11, as a particularly scary rabbit. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri sisters Mila, 11, and Aurora Brajkovich, 9, as a puppet and a little devil. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sienna Thorburn, 7, helps out at the St John stand. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Careful with those knives kids! Oops, too late … Kerikeri zombie Blake Smith, 9, and dead ballerina Felicity Eyres, 8. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kylie Penn of Kerikeri's Illumination Workshop. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old zombie Harmony Lawrence. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Troy Pietersma, 10, in a Day of the Dead-themed costume. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Claire Robinson clowns around. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A masked Indigo Fisher, 10, of Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nine-year-old Isla Dawson came dressed as a pumpkin. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lending a hand at the sweet stand are 14-year-olds Cavalli Taotahi (as Yang), left, and Mereana Huirama-Moore (as Yin). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Would you buy a meal from these ghouls? From left, Matilda Cane, Amber Edwards, Kelsey Webber and Clare Mooney. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Naivasha Moore won the adult section of the cake-decorating contest with a witches' cauldron while daughters Lizzy, 5, and Frances Howard, 3, made their own versions. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Careful eating this one! Christopher Hackett was the junior winner in the cake-decorating contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Year 6 student Kian Todd won the senior cake decorating contest with this slightly morbid creation. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Halloween-themed treats at the Monster Mash. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Anyone for an eyeball? Halloween-themed treats at the Monster Mash. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Maddie Hawker performs her own song in Kerikeri Primary School's Got Talent about why you shouldn't throw rubbish on the street. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Swara Kharche performs a classical Indian dance in Kerikeri Primary School's Got Talent Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri Primary School's Got Talent was won by 11-year-old Jayden Patrick who performed the Sam Fischer song This City. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri Primary School's Got Talent winner Jayden Patrick performs with his guitar. Photo / Peter de Graaf