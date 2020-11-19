Photos: Mock plane crash at Kerikeri puts emergency services to the test

Airport firefighter Kyle Hanley tends to Kaikohe actor Willi Henley playing the part of an injured passenger. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Screams ring out from the cabin of a downed aircraft.

A dazed girl stumbles around the wreckage clutching a bloodied baby.

A plume of black smoke drifts across the Kerikeri airport runway.

Fortunately, it's all just an exercise to upskill the Mid North's emergency services and put New Zealand's newest airport fire brigade to the test.

Just before 7pm on Monday more than 60 firefighters, St John medics and police officers descended on Bay of Islands Airport to take part in an emergency simulation based on an aircraft crash caused by landing gear failure.

A shipping container and a vat of burning diesel stood in for the crashed plane while actors and emergency medicine students played the part of injured passengers.

Rain added to the challenge, especially for the victims scattered around the crash site.



It was the first large-scale exercise for Bay of Islands Airport Rescue Fire since it was set up in March, making it the first new industrial fire brigade in New Zealand in 40 years.

The professional brigade is a legal requirement because of the number of flights using the airport. Five of its six members also volunteer with Kerikeri Fire Brigade.

Airport fire chief Craig Laybourn said the new brigade was ''a great service for the community'', allowing quick response times and peace of mind for passengers.

Between flights the firefighters fulfil all sorts of other duties at the airport such as security and maintenance.

Laybourn said the aims of Monday's exercise were learning, upskilling and improving communication between the services.

The Kerikeri, Paihia, Ōkaihau and airport fire brigades took part along with St John Ambulance, police, Civil Defence and medical service provider ProMed.

The Kerikeri-based Rapid Relief Team — volunteers from the Brethren Church who set up field kitchens during emergencies — made sure no one went home hungry. The group also donated the food.

Local actors and students of Whitireia Polytechnic's NZ Certificate in Emergency Care played the part of injured passengers.

Eleven-year-old HannahKate Menefy, from Umawera, plays the part of an injured passenger clutching a bloodied baby. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters from Bay of Islands Airport Rescue Fire douse the flames. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri Fire Brigade station officer Ben Scott issues directions to the rescuers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

St John Kerikeri medic Deb Armstrong comforts an injured passenger (HannahKate Menefy, 11, from Umawera). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters force open the door to the crashed "aircraft". Photo / Peter de Graaf

Airport firefighter Kyle Hanley tends to Kaikohe actor Willi Henley playing the part of an injured passenger. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A St John medic tends to an injured passenger (Whangārei police constable Alex Hubner). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri firefighters Annabel Wood and Glen Scott lead an injured passenger (Kaikohe actor Willi Henley) to safety. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Volunteer firefighters carry passenger Jessica Spence of Whangārei out of the downed aircraft. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Evan Vince of Rawene Fire Brigade tends to an injured infant. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe St John medics Pam Moana and Matt Aickin and Shirley Vince of Rawene tend to Kaikohe actor Willi Henley. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia Fire Brigade's Tracy Schuetze, 16, carries a deceased infant. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Volunteers from the Paihia and Kerikeri fire brigades carry an injured Mary McRitchie of Kaikohe to a waiting ambulance. Photo / Peter de Graaf