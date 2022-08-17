MetService National weather: August 18th

Parts of the Far North are virtually cut off form the rest of the country due to slips and flooding

Slips have closed state highways in Northland with the Mangamukas, on State Highway One south of Kaitaia, and Lemons Hill, on SH11 between Kawakawa and Ōpua both blocked. Kaeo (the route to Kaitaia via SH10) is also affected by flooding as the Kaeo River spills over.

A massive slip is covering both sides of the road on the south side of the Mangamukas, about 3km north of Mangamuka Bridge. Several vehicles, including a ruck that cannot turn around, are stuck between two slips on the hills.

The emergency services are also trying to rescue an elderly person from a flooded home in Kaitaia and have called in the Far North Surf Rescue team's IRB to help.

A large slip has blocked Lemons Hill, between Kawakawa and Ōpua. Much of the Far North is virtually cut off due to slips and flooding, Photo / Michael Cunningham

The rescue attempt is on South Rd/SH1 and flooding is at risk of closing SH1 there soon too.

Northlanders are experiencing foul weather today after overnight heavy rain and winds, with flooding, slips and roads closed - and more is expected today as MetService has an Orange wind and rain warning for the region.

A salvage operation is underway in Paihia after an 8-metre launch - called Elmo - dragged its anchor and was washed up on the beach.

An effort is underway to secure the vessel to prevent any damage.

A salvage operation is underway to save this launch - Elmo - which has dragged it's anchor in Paihia today. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Shortly after 10.30am Coastguard arrived to help with the salvage. Conditions are appalling and getting worse, with powerful onshore wind, big swells and driving rain.

But by 11am they had pulled the boat off the beach.

Last night a boat dragged it's anchor at Tutukaka and Tutukaka Coastguard was called out to try to save the vessel. It ended happily as the boat was secured before it caused any damage.

Roads have been closed and rivers across the region are running high with slips in some areas and driving conditions treacherous in places.

A car left the road in wet weather at Taipa this morning. It's unclear at this stage if anybody was injured.

The tyre marks show where this car left the road at Taipa during today's storm. Photo / Supplied

Lots of schools are closed today in the Far North- Kaitaia Primary said it was closing at 12pm, Broadwood is closed, Peria, Oruaiti and Mangonui schools are advising parents to get their kids.

Taipa Area School is also on reduced staff and advising kids to stay home

Kaeo River is already flooding and the situation is only expected to get worse today with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour.

In the Mid North Old Bay Road is closed after a car hit a tree on the road.

Here are the latest flooding and road block updates from Northland services:

NRC HYDROLOGY:

River levels that have risen above alert and/or warning levels:

Water level at Kaeo at Fire Station is 3625.5 mm. This is above the first warning level of 3500 mm

Warning: Flooding across SH10

Water level at Kaeo at Waiare Road is 3989.5 mm. This is above the first warning level of 3500 mm

Warning: SH10 downstream may flood in around 3 hours (time varies)

Water level at Oruru at Saleyards is 4555.5 mm. This is above the first warning level of 3500 mm

Warning: Flooding: Taipa, Fern Flat, Mangonui

Water level at Te Puhi at Meffin Rd is 3422 mm. This is above the alert level of 3000 mm

Alert: Potential flooding Meffin Road

Water level at Victoria at Double Crossing is 6551 mm. This is above the alert level of 6000 mm

Alert: Potential Larmer Road overflow in 6 hours with further river increase

Water level at Waipapa at Forest Ranger is 3722 mm. This is above the alert level of 2700 mm

Alert: Monitor stage and tide for access across SH1 Rangiahua

Water level at Waitangi at SH10 is 4362.5 mm. This is above the first warning level of 4000 mm

Warning: Potential Flooding at Top Energy if Waiaruhe at 4.3m

Water level at Waitangi at Waimate North Rd is 5604 mm. This is above the alert level of 4000 mm

Alert: Potential flooding occurring around Waimate Nth Road

Water level at Kaihu at Gorge is 2034 mm. This is above the alert level of 2000 mm

Alert: Potential threat to SH12 access, Kauri holiday park, Monitor for further river rise

(Note the Waiaruhe is currently at 3085mm, rising, but still below warning thresholds)

NORTHPOWER:

Northpower is currently in enhanced business as usual mode. Several faults on the High Voltage electricity Network and expecting further faults for as long as the storm persist. There is a heightened risks of lines down.

FIRE AND EMERGENCY NZ

:

Numerous calls for FENZ of miscellaneous nature due to flooding and wind, SH1 Is closed at Rangiahua near the Horeke turnoff.

NORTHLAND TRANSPORTATION ALLIANCE

:

Kaipara:

•Mangatu Road, Road Closed due to Fallen Tree – Contractor Report

Far North:

•Mangatoetoe Road, Road Closed due to Flooding – Contractor Report

•Fisher Riley Road, Road Closed due to Flooding – Contractor Report

•Peria Road, Road Closed due to Flooding – Contractor Report

•Duncan Road, Road Closed due to Flooding – Contractor Report

•Te Ahu Ahu Road, Road now Open, tree down has been cleared – Contractor Report

•Buses aren't running in the Whangaroa area due to School closures (Kaeo Primary, Whangaroa College, Matauri Bay School, Totara North School and Te Kura o Hato Hohepa Te Kamura at Waitaruke) due to risk of potential Flooding

•Mangamuka Gorge (SH 1) down to single lane due to slip

•Mangamuka (SH1) surface flooding by Marae

•Waikare Road, Kawakawa status unknown due to trees down

•Lemons Hill (Paihia side) status unknown due to tree down

•Rangiahua Bridge (SH 1) status unknown due to surface flooding

•SH 1 Waiomio (near Tarakihi Road), south of Kawakawa status unknown due to tree down

•Herikino Gorge single lane due to small slip

•Duncan Road, status unknown, due to surface flooding

Whangārei:

•McLean Road, Waipū, status unknown due to fallen tree – Contractor Report

•Old Russell Road, status unknown due to surface flooding

•Kauri Mountain Road, status unknown due to pavement washout

Roading updates from Community Response Groups:

Far North

Inland Road, Karikari- impassable

Bypass Road, by Pekerau Road- down to one lane.

There is a slip in the southbound lane on the south side of the Mangamuka Gorge, so it's down to one lane and traffic control is in place.

Waiaua Rd in Hihi was blocked after a slip brought down trees this morning.

High tides are due between noon and 1pm for the Northland's east coast and between 1pm and 2pm on the west coast and will likely lead to more flooding.

Green Lane, in Kaeo, is more like Brown Lake this morning as Kaeo River swells. Photo / Supplied

Mangamuka Gorge, in the Far North, south of Kaitaia, is at particular risk during such adverse weather events, along with the entire state highway network, Waka Kotahi says.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Waka Kotahi Regional Transport Systems Manager for Auckland and Northland said Waka Kotahi i s working very closely in Northland with its contractor Fulton Hogan to maintain the state highway network in a uniquely challenging environment.

''We closely monitor all known land movement and slips in the Mangamuka Gorge, as we do for all state highways. The increasing frequency and intensity of severe weather events as a result of climate change means that slips and closures will continue to be a challenge in the Mangamuka Gorge, as they are right across New Zealand,'' she said.

The geology and soil conditions in Northland also pose challenges which are different to other places in New Zealand, such as the South Island. Unstable soft soils across the region make the stability of the land particularly susceptible to the climactic weather changes we are now experiencing, including more frequent and heavier rain storm events and conversely drought conditions.

''As a result, the road network across Northland moves a lot as soils shrink and crack under dry conditions, creating underground fissures where water finds its way through the soil, which then expands and becomes heavier with both continuous rain and artesian groundwater. In the Mangamuka Gorge, this dry/wet cycle, combined with highly fractured rock and steep terrain, causes the forest lands above and below the road to weaken and become susceptible to large deep land movement. As a whole, water and roads do not mix, and our people work hard to manage, monitor and maintain our roads across this very challenging environment,'' Hori-Hoult said.

''We encourage anyone identifying a new or potential slip, or with any other concerns about state highway network, to contact us through our free 24/7 phone service, 0800 44 44 49. In many cases contractors can respond to concerns within hours.''

A total of six slips have been recorded in the Mangamuka Gorge following the most recent heavy rain event. Five of these slips are underslips (with movement of land below the road), and one an overslip (vegetation coming down across the road) which has been cleared.

Three of the underslips are currently being investigated by geotechnical specialists to determine the most effective permanent solutions for stabilising the land.

The remaining two underslips have been identified as 'slow movement sites', which will continue to be monitored to determine the rate of movement and the potential need for longer term remedial works. Steps have been taken to ensure the highway remains safe at all of the underslip sites, including temporary speed limit reduction, sealing of cracks and when the rain stops and it's fine we carry out pavement smoothing.

MetService said heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

It said in the 37 hours up to 9am Friday Northland can expect 150 to 220 mm of rain to accumulate, especially in the north and east. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h will fall during today.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, MetService said.

In the 27 hours to 11pm tonight northeast gales are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120 km/h in exposed places.

Kaeo township is under threat of severe flooding today. Photo / Shelley Latimer

This large log was washed ashore at Paihia today from the overnight storm. Photo / Peter de Graaf

