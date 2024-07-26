The women’s Sevens team - with Woodman-Wickliffe one of the team’s stars and most recognisable players - are the defending Olympic champions and will be keen to defend their gold medal.

The Women’s Rugby Sevens at Paris 2024 begins on Monday and takes place over three days at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Pool A is made up of defending champions New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, and China. Pool B will feature Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, and South Africa. Hosts France, Brazil, Japan, and the USA complete Pool C.

Brady Rush, here in action for New Zealand All Blacks Sevens v South Africa, in Paris Olympics at Stade de France, this week, was one of three Northlanders taking part in the games. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Our Northland Paris 2024 Olympians:

Rugby Sevens - Women

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe is one of the most recognisable players in rugby, as the leading try scorer in the World Series.

Woodman has been recognised on the global stage with the 2015 World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year Award and in 2017 was named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year. In 2020 she was named as the top women’s sevens player of the decade.

In XVs, Woodman-Wickliffe was part of the World Cup-winning Black Ferns in 2017 and 2022 and holds the record for most tries in a Farah Palmer Cup match, crossing for six tries against Taranaki for Northland in 2020. She was part of the team that won Gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Her father, Kawhena, and uncle, Fred, both played for the All Blacks in the 1980s. In 2022, she scored her 200th try on the World Sevens Series, a history-making feat.

She announced earlier this month that she will retire from international rugby after the games.

All Blacks Sevens player, Kaitāia’s Tapea Cook-Savage, is one of three Northlanders selected for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Rugby Sevens - Men:

Northland’s Brady Rush is the second generation international sevens player, following in the footsteps of his father, former captain Eric Rush.

Rush has played NPC for Northland and in the 2020 Ignite7 he turned heads with his fast footwork and intuitive play and was offered a contract with the Sevens for 2021.

Rush was a key member of the squad that won the 2023 World Series.

Brought into the Sevens squad in 2022, Kaitāia’s Tapea Cook-Savage made his debut in the black jersey in Cape Town.

Impressing in the Bunnings NPC for Waikato, Cook-Savage is an electric player with clever footwork and an eye for the gap.

Cook-Savage has been selected for his first pinnacle event.

Whangārei's Shannon Cox

Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Shannon Cox, from Whangārei, will combine with Jackie Kiddle in the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls. Paris will be her first Olympics after she made her international debut in 2023. She started rowing at Whangārei Girls High School in 2012.

Cox won her first National Premier title in 2022, the Women’s Single Sculls. It was her first Red Coat, the jacket awarded to national champions at the Premier level.

Cox plans to join the police, where she would like to become a dog handler. Both her parents are in the police force.