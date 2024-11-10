Paddon and Hudson crowned 2024 FIA Asia Pacific Rally Champs

“The dry conditions were very hard on tyres, as expected, so it was all about keeping it clean, managing our pace, and enjoying it as much as we could. A huge credit to everyone on our team – the reliability of the car and how well they have been working is second to none. I’m very proud of this result.”
Second-placed Hunt expressed his admiration for Paddon, saying, “There’s no one else I’d rather finish behind. He’s a world-class driver who’s always active in the car, whereas we only compete in five or six rallies a year. It’s an awesome result for our team. It’s been a great weekend.”
Gilmour, thrilled with her third-place finish, said, “Very, very happy. It’s been a tough event, a long event, and the heat made it even more challenging. We’ve had an awesome weekend, and finishing third in the APRC is an amazing result given the competition.”
New Zealand’s Jack Hawkeswood, along with co-driver Jason Farmer (Toyota Yaris AP4, New Zealand), claimed the Pacific Cup with Hawkeswood also claiming the Junior title. Tim and Lauren Mackersy (Ford Fiesta Rally4, New Zealand) won the two-wheel-drive title.
While 11 teams representing four nationalities entered the championship decider, nine completed the event. Kiwi competitors Robbie Stokes and Ally Mackay went off the road on Saturday’s third stage, while Zeal Jones and Waverly Jones were sidelined by gearbox issues on Sunday after the 12th stage. Other retirements rejoined the rally with time penalties.
In addition to the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship title, Paddon was awarded NZ$5000 from the FIA APRC Working Group, with Hunt receiving NZ$3000 and Gilmour NZ$2000.
Paddon and Hudson will be formally presented with their title at the FIA Awards event in Kigali, Rwanda, on December 13.
Final placings – 2024 FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship