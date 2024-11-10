Hunt v Paddon for the win in final leg of International Rally in Whangārei

However, heading into the final day of competition on Sunday, Hunt already had one hand on the trophy, sitting second to Paddon after a dramatic opening day, which ended with Paddon leading the rally by two minutes and 38 seconds.

Haydon Paddon and co-driver Jared Hudson lead the way in Saturday’s competition at the International Rally of Whangārei. Photo / Geoff Ridder

Other leading drivers who could have threatened Hunt’s chances of the second-placed finish that would secure him a third national title had fallen by the wayside.

Gilmour edged Thomson, in an older model Subaru Impreza for third place ahead of Haydn Mackenzie (Albany Toyota Yaris AP4).

Earlier, talented youngster Jones had slid off the road on the second stage after posting the second-fastest time on SS1. Stokes crashed on the third stage.

Saturday’s racing also saw Andrew Graves crowned champion in the Rally Challenge 4WD class and the Group A Challenge after another superb drive in his Mitsubishi EVO 6.

Graves came home in front of Jay Pittams (Subaru Impreza) and Carter Strang (Mitsubishi EVO 10) to claim the title in a solid fashion.

Graves also led home Pittams and James Macdonald (Subaru Impreza) in the Group A Challenge, meaning the Gore driver would do the title double.

Jared Parker successfully defended his Rally Challenge 2WD crown after winning the class on his first-ever visit to Whangārei.

Parker (Toyota Corolla) beat Kyle Percival (Ford Escort) by over three minutes with Pat Norris (Toyota Yaris) finishing third and securing runner-up in the title battle.

Bryn Jones held the lead by more than two minutes in the NZRC 2WD class after very strong drive in his Ford Fiesta Rally 4 heading off Jack Stokes (Ford Fiesta) and Tim Mackersy (Ford Fiesta).

Willy Hawes (Toyota 86) trailed Dave Strong (Honda Jazz) by just over a minute in the Open 2WD battle. However, Hawes only needed to finish the event to collect enough points to secure the 2024 title.

Anthony Jones held a dominant lead in the Historic 2WD class in his Ford Escort, ahead of champion-in-waiting Paul Fraser (Ford Escort), while Mike Cameron would rejoin after electrical trouble in his Mitsubishi Lancer on Saturday.

The action continued on Sunday with a further eight special stages and the announcement of the winner. See tomorrow’s edition for the highlights.