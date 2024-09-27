Alyce Charlesworth is a curator at the Whangārei Museum.
OPINION
Heritage Park is blooming with signs of spring, and this is your reminder that, when our town gets hectic across the summer season, there is a green oasis with a slower speed just outside the city centre.
Different variations of the same concept can be found around the world, making parks an almost universal experience across cultures. Persian Kings were some of the first conscious creators of grounds set aside for recreation (hunting), and in Athens the function of parks was primarily as spaces for athletes to train, alongside elements of art (sculpture) and religion. The Taj Mahal in India dates from the 17th century and was established on 8ha to be maintained for public use in perpetuity- a shared space where the poor could pick the fruit. In England during the post-renaissance times, parks became romanticised spaces, with extensive tamed woodlands, often for game hunting, and sometimes with botanical gardens, or aviaries.