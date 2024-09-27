Back in Northland during 1972, the third and final generation to live in Glorat, the Clarke Family homestead, sold the property to the Northland Regional Museum to secure the 63 acres for the future enjoyment of the community. Mr Basil Clarke handed over the keys with an agreement that he would see out the last of his days on the family farm. Fast forward to 2024, the park has quite a few additions since the Clarke family farmed here. Visitors are often surprised by what they find - from historic buildings, to rides on trains, trams, and tractors, to clubs which wholeheartedly share their all-encompassing interests and knowledge.

Susie and Kelsey from Life Homes helping Gabe on a garden.

Heritage Park is a gift that keeps on giving. Urban sprawl could soon see the city pushing towards its edges as our population grows. Green space is associated with psychological benefits well beyond just being pleasant or restorative. Standing on the top of the hill, you get 360-degree views of Whangārei City. With the naked eye you can see all the way to the heads of the harbour or across to Pukenui Forest, but the real treasures of the park lie in the people who share their time and passions there: “Buzzing with life” is how one visitor recently described the park. Whether you walk your dog through the grounds, or plan a picnic during train days, or visit the workshops with their diesel smells and tools out - the place packages up the best feelings of nostalgia.

Tractor rides with the Vintage Farm Machinery Club.

Recent projects on the Heritage Park grounds have seen collaborations with Tokotoko Solutions, who provide meaningful pathways through mentoring and upskilling for local youth. There is something special about working together on a community space, and Life Homes Whangārei have introduced Kelsey and Susie to work their magic in the gardens, as well as some careful cleaning of the historic buildings - bringing colour and fun to the environment. While we don’t expect to be welcoming athletes like the parks in Athens, or game hunters, beside pest control people, the establishment of Heritage Park means Northland can be sure that our history has a home.