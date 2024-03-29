Father and son, Neil and Mitchel Woods, with the 1955 Peckett and Sons locomotive.

OPINION

Kids line the platform, eager and excited, little tickets in their little hands as they wait to be welcomed aboard their next memory-making adventure.

This is the scene at Kiwi North on the third Sunday of every month, faces lit up with excited smiles as they wait for the steam train to arrive. When it does they eagerly find a seat along the windowless carriage, ready to feel the breeze in their hair as they chug into the depths of Heritage Park. Their patience is rewarded when the whistle sounds, and their rhythmic ride along the rails begins.

Home to the biggest and the smallest trains at Kiwi North, the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club is always a popular attraction for visitors young and old. Their steam and diesel trains, trams and jigger rides have given passengers a unique way of exploring Heritage Park for many years.

The club was initially formed in 1973 with the intent of promoting, organising and exhibiting the hobby of railway modelling, as well as ultimately operating a steam engine through the grounds of the Northland Regional Museum, which is now Heritage Park.

The first two pieces of track were laid in November 1975 and within three months 200 additional yards of track had been added. Every inch of what is now a 1.8km track was laid by club members, volunteers and enthusiasts.

On the third Sunday of each month the steam train takes to the tracks. The 1955 Peckett & Sons locomotive is the only one of its kind still running in the world. It was the last new steam locomotive to be imported into New Zealand, being utilised at the Portland Cement Works before being donated to the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club in 1978.

On the same day each month the club offers rides on a tram, of which there are two. Both are 100 years old this year and were originally from Lisbon, Portugal, where they operated on a narrow-gauge track. They have since been restored and regauged to run on the track at Kiwi North.

Mums and children ready to ride on the jigger, with the 1924 Lisbon Tram in the background.

The jigger is another favourite, an open-air experience that follows the same track as the tram. It can only be run when the weather is fine - and the wait for the sun to come out is absolutely worth it.

The other trains to operate on the site are diesel locomotives, which take to the tracks on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during school holidays.

The buildings and stations maintained by the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club add a beautiful sense of history to the aesthetic of Heritage Park. The main station consists of multiple buildings including Kauri Station, which was lifted and relocated to the site from Kauri in 1977. This building has now been converted into a small museum.

Kauri Station being moved from Kauri to Maunu.

Also on the main platform is a portion of the original Hikurangi Station. In 1982 the club learned the station at Hikurangi was being demolished so it wrote to NZ Railways about purchasing and restoring it. Twenty of the original 50 feet had already been removed when permission was granted but the remaining section of the building was relocated to Maunu, where it remains today.

Hikurangi Station before being moved to Maunu.

Millington Bush Station, where the trains and trams converge, was once a supply shed but has since been trains-formed and now sits picture-perfect in Millington Bush.

On the main platform, visitors will find the other passion project of the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club, the model railway. The smallest trains onsite, these tiny locomotives weave their way through city scenes, around mountains and over bridges, delighting onlookers. The display has grown organically over the past 50 years and includes many donated elements by the community.

The main platform now features the Hikurangi and Kauri stations.

While the trains, big and small, are beautiful and impressively preserved pieces of history, it’s what they inspire that makes the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club so amazing. Club members are genuinely excited to see what club president Bill Fenton refers to as “steam-powered smiles”. When I asked him what he loves most about what they offer, he said “We have 100-year-old trams, 50-year-old trains and 80-year-old guys. It’s about heritage, keeping something alive and seeing the smiles.”

As with all of the Heritage Park clubs at Kiwi North, new members are always welcome and invited to reach out and help keep history on track for generations to come.

The chugging of the trains, the clanging of the tram, the vibration of the jigger ... these are memory-making experiences, and they’re all right here, in our own backyard!

Mel Williams, Visitor Services, Kiwi North