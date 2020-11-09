Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Our Treasures: Ernst Plank magic lantern features in Whangārei Museum exhibition

5 minutes to read

The Ernst Plank toy magic lantern, or stereopticon, was donated in the 1960s, and likely dates between 1900 and 1925. (Whangārei Museum 1967.29.2). Photos / Supplied

Georgia Kerby
By:

Northern Advocate columnist Georgia Kerby is exhibitions curator, Whangārei Museum at Kiwi North.

OUR TREASURES

Toys designed for children commonly mimic aspects of adult life in cartoon or miniature form. This is part of what makes them so much fun, acting the adult but without all the responsibility!

One of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.