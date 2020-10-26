Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Our Treasures: Sweet box bus at Whangārei Museum likely to stir some memories

3 minutes to read

The Victory V Sweets Bus at Whangārei Museum (1984.99.1). Photo / Supplied

Alison Sofield
By:

Alison Sofield is a volunteer at the Whangārei Museum.

OUR TREASURES

In 1864, two enterprising English gentlemen, one a doctor, produced and manufactured a type of liquorice-flavoured lozenge under the "Victory V" brand, based in Lancashire. These sweets were initially made by hand to ensure each

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.