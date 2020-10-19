Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Our Treasures: Eye catching cardboard box at Whangārei Museum quite a find

The Johann Strauss string instrument rosin box at Whangārei Museum (2019_18_8). Photo / Supplied

Georgia Kerby
By:

Northern Advocate columnist Georgia Kerby is exhibitions curator, Whangārei Museum at Kiwi North.

OUR TREASURES

Some of the most useful items that we keep from the past are pieces of advertising like newspaper articles, packaging and signage. Most advertisements, particularly around the turn of the 20th century, record little nuggets

