Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Opinion: The three times 'full-blown royalist' Kevin Page met the Queen

Kevin Page
By
7 mins to read
Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday, aged 96. Photo / 123rf

Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday, aged 96. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Ordinarily my offering each week would basically involve me prattling on about some incident myself or my family have encountered.

Such snapshots of life – such as a regular encounter with the grumpy checkout

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei