Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Barely an hour into the home show, I was in a state of shock

6 minutes to read
Home shows are the perfect opportunity for those in business to put their particular product in front of a large crowd. Photo / NZME

Home shows are the perfect opportunity for those in business to put their particular product in front of a large crowd. Photo / NZME

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist

I'm sure you are familiar with the concept of the home show.

While advertising tends to suggest the three or four-day event is related to all aspects of home ownership, you can most times find

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei