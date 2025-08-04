Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Whangārei engineer Arden Hermans wins leadership award for inspiring women

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Whangārei's Arden Hermans says one of the best things about civil engineering is the chance to get out of the office - something she thinks other women would also enjoy.

Whangārei's Arden Hermans says one of the best things about civil engineering is the chance to get out of the office - something she thinks other women would also enjoy.

A Whangārei civil engineer has been recognised for her leadership, after wanting to share her rewarding career with other women.

Arden Hermans has been awarded the Outstanding Leader of the Year - Office Award from the National Association of Women in Construction.

As a consultant civil engineer with Beca, she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save