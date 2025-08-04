Whangārei's Arden Hermans says one of the best things about civil engineering is the chance to get out of the office - something she thinks other women would also enjoy.
A Whangārei civil engineer has been recognised for her leadership, after wanting to share her rewarding career with other women.
Arden Hermans has been awarded the Outstanding Leader of the Year - Office Award from the National Association of Women in Construction.
As a consultant civil engineer with Beca, shehas helped oversee some of Northland’s key infrastructure projects, such as Taipā Bridge, Northpower’s solar farms and Te Kamo High School’s rebuild.
It was her love of her job that made Hermans want to share it with others, founding Girls in Infrastructure so young women could learn more about the engineering and construction roles that have a high demand for workers.