The first event in Whangārei in 2019 was two years in the making, in part because schools were not convinced girls would be interested, she said.

“The career teachers said ‘don’t bother, girls aren’t interested’ and I thought, ‘but you’re talking to one and I think it’s really cool’.”

Hermans’ perseverance paid off and she was backed by the likes of Northpower, Fulton and Hogan, Golden Bay Cement, Beca and Whangārei’s mayor at the time, Sheryl Mai.

The 2019 event was such a success it has been held every year in Whangārei since, including featuring former students now able to talk about the roles they have pursued.

On top of opening doors for girls in Year 12 and 13, the events also help support women in infrastructure, Hermans said.

“It’s giving opportunities for women in the sector to develop their own personal growth with public speaking and sharing what they do, and getting recognition from their companies.”

Arden Hermans says receiving the Outstanding Leader of the Year - Office Award from the National Association of Women in Construction was very humbling.

Girls in Infrastructure is now being taken on by Infrastructure NZ and expanding nationwide, with an event in the South Island planned for next year.

Hermans is not settling down though, studying a Masters in Sustainable Business while also working fulltime, to help address what she sees is a gap in knowledge in Northland.

“Lots of people don’t understand sustainability ... it’s about having that full circle for whatever you’re building.”

At the National Association of Women in Construction awards, Herman was praised for the way she mentors, motivates and drives change.

Association president Colleen Upton said she is the kind of leader who inspires lasting change.

“Her mentorship and vision have made a real difference.”

Hermans said it was surprising and humbling to receive the award among such strong candidates, and to be praised in front of 600 people during the awards ceremony in Auckland on Friday night.

It is the first such award she has won and Hermans said she hopes it will be her last, as she is happy to now nominate others.

She was thankful to all those who have helped her along the way, including her partner, Darron Henwood.

