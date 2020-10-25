NorthTec event for women keen on construction and engineering

Fulton Hogan site engineer Arden Hermans will be speaking at the Women in Industry event. Photo / Supplied

An event for women keen to get into the male-dominated world of construction and engineering is being hosted by NorthTec next month.

Sam Kelly, NorthTec Products and Delivery acting associate director, said women were not always aware of the "great careers" to be had in infrastructure, building, project management, engineering and manufacturing.

"We know women have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 and that upcoming government spend has been allocated to training in apprenticeships, construction and infrastructure development as part of Northland's economic recovery," he said.

The Women in Industry event will take place On Monday, November 2, 5.30pm at NorthTec's Future Trades Centre in Dyer St, Whangārei.

It will feature talks from several successful women working in the local construction and infrastructure industries.

Speakers include Aidan Bryers - project manager, Canam Group; Fiona Bycroft - Northland regional manager, McKay Ltd; Arden Hermans - site engineer, Fulton Hogan; and Dharia Ward - health and safety manager, Earthworx Rural & Civil Ltd.

Both Bycroft and Hermans are also representing the Northland Women's Infrastructure Network, in partnership with Infrastructure NZ.

The evening will also include tours of the Future Trades centre's purpose-built workshops for construction, machining, health and safety and automotive, mechanical and electrical engineering.

There will be opportunities to try out the tools, observe a health and safety demonstration and talk to our tutors.

NorthTec offers a wide range of programmes based around the engineering, construction and trades industries – with several being available fees-free in 2021.

These include level 6 diplomas in civil engineering and architectural technology, along with courses in mechanical, automotive and electrical engineering.

To attend the free Women in Industry event, members of the public are asked to RSVP at eventfinda.co.nz.