Missing Whangarei woman: Northland police appeal for information

Northland Police are asking the public to help find missing Whangārei woman Amanda Semb (pictured). Photo / Supplied

Concerns for the welfare of missing Whangārei woman Amanda Semb has Northland police appealing to members of the public to help find her.

The 35-year-old was last seen on October 8 leaving her central Whangārei address. She was reported missing on October 12.

Northland police and Semb's family have concerns for her welfare and need to locate her to ensure her safety.

Semb has blonde hair, is around 160cm tall and of medium build.

If you have any information which could help police then please call them on 105 and quote the file number 201012/3587. If you see Semb, police urge you to contact them immediately on 111.