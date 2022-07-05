Ciara O'halloran started working at Golden Bay Cement after last years Girls in Infrastructure Event in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Girls are lining up to become the future of Northland's infrastructure industry.

The attendance at the fourth Girls in Infrastructure event at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei yesterday was the biggest turnout yet.

This year's event included two site visits as well as activity rotations with different education providers, infrastructure companies and heavy machinery.

An estimated 44,000 additional workers are needed over the next five years to complete roading, water pipe, power line and fibre projects across the country, according to Connexis.

The room was a sea of bright orange as each student was given a hi-vis vest by Safety and Apparel.

Ciara O'halloran with Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai smile for a selfie at the Girls in Infrastructure Event at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After a panel of speakers, including Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai, finished their speeches, the girls crabbed a free coffee and tucked into mini savouries with tomato sauce.

"You can do anything and aspire and just go for it," Mai told the audience.

Golden Bay Cement worker Ciara O'Halloran decided she wanted to work in infrastructure after attending last year's event.

"I just wanted to work outside... and until last year I'd never heard about this."

At 19, O'Halloran is the youngest and only female in her team, but she's hoping events like this can change that.

"I'm the baby of the plant."

O'Halloran admitted she was nervous at the start of the job, but she felt like she was fitting in well and every day at the job was different.

"It is hard, it's mainly a guy's industry, but I guess we've got to change that. Just give it a go."

Ciara O'halloran stands next to a Golden Bay Cement truck at the Girls in Infrastructure Event at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fulton Hogan civil engineer and deputy manager Arden Hermans said she only found the industry she now worked in by chance.

"I saw lots of opportunities and jobs and I thought; I never knew about this at high school."

"(Girls) don't know about the opportunities and get pushed into stereotypical jobs."

The event solely runs on sponsorship, and Hermans said more companies are jumping on board each year, eager to increase the number of women in their workforce.

Over 100 registration bags were filled with goodies for the young wahine attending the event.

Students listen to speakers at the Girls in Infrastructure Event at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The gifts included Hirepool tradie socks and Steel and Tube beanies, giving the girls a taste of trades fashion.

"They really want female employees... they give a different energy and viewpoint."

Hermans is planning on taking the event nationwide next year, starting with Auckland, so that she can give girls the opportunity to choose their own futures across the country.

"Talking to other women in infrastructure shows you can still have a life and a family if you want one."