Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northlander sues FNDC over alleged faulty building material

5 minutes to read
Shaveran Naicker has had to redo his house after removing what he claimed were defective wall panels supplied by Global Fibre8. Photo / Supplied

Shaveran Naicker has had to redo his house after removing what he claimed were defective wall panels supplied by Global Fibre8. Photo / Supplied

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

A Northland man has taken the Far North District Council to court for approving an allegedly faulty building material that forced him to demolish his home and rebuild.

More than five years of dealing with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei