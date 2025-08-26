He hoped the hui would encourage Slatter to push back against the Government and listen to the community.
Slatter said he and the NorthTec leadership team had been meeting with multiple stakeholders committed to its future.
“We are working with the wider tertiary sector to look at collaborative ways of working across our region to ensure the continued provision of high-quality vocational education for our communities in Te Tai Tokerau.”
Simmonds acknowledged the anxiety staff, students and the community were feeling, including around the Raumanga campus.
She said NorthTec was a valued institution that would continue to play an important role.
“Our focus is on building a vocational education system that is locally led, regionally responsive and future focused – including for Northland.”
Many of the politicians vying for a seat in the Whangārei District Council, Far North District Council and Northland Regional Council shared at the hui their experiences as former students of NorthTec.