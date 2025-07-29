“It was absolutely a positive meeting, it wasn’t about attacking NorthTec but promoting the fact that it’s so important.”
Lyndon said NorthTec was a taonga that needed protecting.
Lyndon said a key message from Friday’s meeting had been that the Government needed to listen to the community.
She explained ensuring viability needed to balance with the region’s unique needs. For example, retaining or changing courses that would benefit people across the region - not just in Whangārei.
Lyndon said online learning would not work for those in the trades industry and people living in isolated areas.
She believed there could be scope for wider courses such as sustainable rural development, for those wanting to build on their whenua.
National MP for Northland Grant McCallum said the Government was working hard to stand NorthTec up as a successful education provider.
He said the Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds was conscious of the importance of vocational training institutions as well as Northland’s unique needs, which included a dispersed community that needed opportunities to upskill.
McCallum said the Government would be working with a range of industry sectors to establish what was needed.
“They’ve got to be the right ones for the sector, they’ve got to be viable and we’ve got to make sure we’re attracting people to [them].”