Lyndon worried about losing educators and their knowledge of specific industries.

“If they go, they will not come back,” she claimed.

Lyndon said stories of “transformation and connection” made possible because of NorthTec had been shared at the hui.

“It was absolutely a positive meeting, it wasn’t about attacking NorthTec but promoting the fact that it’s so important.”

Lyndon said NorthTec was a taonga that needed protecting.

Lyndon said a key message from Friday’s meeting had been that the Government needed to listen to the community.

She explained ensuring viability needed to balance with the region’s unique needs. For example, retaining or changing courses that would benefit people across the region - not just in Whangārei.

Lyndon said online learning would not work for those in the trades industry and people living in isolated areas.

She believed there could be scope for wider courses such as sustainable rural development, for those wanting to build on their whenua.

National MP for Northland Grant McCallum said the Government was working hard to stand NorthTec up as a successful education provider.

He said the Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds was conscious of the importance of vocational training institutions as well as Northland’s unique needs, which included a dispersed community that needed opportunities to upskill.

McCallum said the Government would be working with a range of industry sectors to establish what was needed.

“They’ve got to be the right ones for the sector, they’ve got to be viable and we’ve got to make sure we’re attracting people to [them].”

McCallum mentioned how the Government was hoping to provide a facility in Whangārei that gave short block courses and potentially provided accommodation.

When asked whether the Raumanga Campus was under threat, he said a range of options were on the table.

The Northern Advocate asked if that included Forum North.

McCallum replied, saying: “We want to utilise all the community assets [and we’re] working through options at the moment”.

McCallum said he understood the enduring challenges with NorthTec, which the Tertiary Education Union had previously stated could mean a growth in distrust and lower enrolment numbers.

“Our job now is to turn that around so we become an educator of choice,” McCallum said.

“It’s what we need in Northland, a strong organisation that people see as a good opportunity.”

McCallum acknowledged how difficult it has been for staff.

“We understand the urgency; uncertainty is not good for any organisation.”

Slatter said although no decisions had been made around campus changes, any such changes would aim to improve vocational education provision.

“If there are developments anywhere in Te Tai Tokerau that would help NorthTec deliver innovative and high-quality learning environments, then we would be interested in exploring them.”

Slatter acknowledged changes NorthTec was undergoing involved uncertainty, especially for kaimahi.

“However, enrolments for semester two 2025 are higher than this time last year, and enquiries and applications for 2026 are also up year on year.”

Slatter said it was unfortunate that negative rumours could impact learner perceptions and further impact staff.

The recent stakeholder hui was positive and focused on ways the community could help resolve barriers to teaching and learning, he said.

