NorthTec staff fear more cuts amid Te Pūkenga disestablishment

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The region's leading vocational education provider NorthTec is proposing to no longer deliver eight programmes including in forestry and primary industries. Photo / File

Constant fears of redundancy has made NorthTec a “horrible place to work”, claims a staff member at Northland’s leading vocational education provider.

The Northern Advocate understands NorthTec on Monday restarted consultation on proposed cuts to eight programmes in primary industries, forestry, pest operations and horticulture; and that eight full-time

