Tertiary Education Union national president [Tiriti] Julie Douglas accused NorthTec of doing the “dirty work” for Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds.

Simmonds said polytechnics should have reviewed their operations four years ago.

The Tertiary Education Union was concerned NorthTec used “underhand tactics” by not marketing or advertising courses to justify redundancies.

NorthTec executive director Toa Faneva said it advertised the full range of programmes for 2025 from the start of its campaign in September last year until the start of semester one this year.

“In addition, as we moved through the campaign, specific emphasis was given to programmes where enrolment numbers were low, as is our usual practice.”

Faneva said the 11 programmes under consultation had low demand.

“We have not had the opportunity to review our programme provision for several years and we know that demand for training changes over time.”

NorthTec chief executive Toa Faneva said the wider changes were a good opportunity to look at demand in Northland.

Faneva said NorthTec was in the process of engaging with key stakeholders, such as local government, MPs, relevant industry sectors and employees, around the proposal.

That included working in partnership with hapū/iwi to discuss long-term delivery options, he said.

One NorthTec staffer who did not wish to be named was concerned about the risks that may emerge if the proposal went ahead.

Some of the programmes are in dangerous industries, they said.

They also felt that without giving people the right skills, the industry would struggle.

“We’re going to see more accidents, deaths and unskilled people.”

They felt the proposal lacked foresight and community consultation.

“Now all of us are up in the air wondering if we’re going to have a job or not.”

But Te Uepū representative and NorthTec curriculum lead Sharlene Nelson was worried about long-term implications.

“I am quite concerned because we all know that once you cut a course, it’s really hard to bring it back.”

Faneva said NorthTec was committed to delivering a range of study options.

Nelson has worked at NorthTec a long time and she felt staff morale was the worst it’s ever been.

“Staff are feeling quite vulnerable,” she said.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Jill Jones felt staff were being treated unfairly.

“We haven’t been supplied with a proper financial justification for this review,” she claimed.

“They need to talk to the staff because the staff know what the needs are.”

Faneva did not directly respond to those concerns.

However, he acknowledged the continued patience and professionalism of the NorthTec team.

The change process was an opportunity to address long-running issues in the sector, he said.

Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds believes a shake-up of the vocational education system is needed. Photo / Phil Smith

Douglas said despite pressure from the Government, NorthTec “must not forget who they are”.

“They are an institution embedded in the community which is a critically important part of their existence and they must not forget the obligations and responsibilities they have to their community.

“They have to be on our side and push back.”

Douglas felt Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds was not considering the skills needed in 20 years.

But Simmonds said a review should have happened at Te Pūkenga’s inception to ensure the long-term viability.

Changes would continue this year to prepare for the new vocational education system, she said.

Simmonds was not privy to specific information about the decisions made by polytechnics.

“However, I would suggest that it is important for NorthTec, as it is for all polytechnics, to be taking appropriate actions to ensure their overall viability and maintain their relationships,” she said.

Simmonds believed the months ahead would be a “challenging time” for the vocational sector.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.