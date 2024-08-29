A driver escaped serious injury after colliding with a power pole at Marsden Pt.

A driver escaped serious injury after colliding with a power pole at Marsden Pt.

Northpower has fully restored electricity to homes that were cut off yesterday after a power pole was hit by a passing vehicle.

Police said the collision was reported to them around 2.30pm and residents in the Marsden Pt, One Tree Pt area were affected by power outages.

“This was a single-vehicle crash into a power pole that brought lines down on the road in Marsden Point,” police said.

Police said one person was treated for moderate injuries.

“The intersection of Marsden Bay Drive and Kitemoana Rd was closed for several hours.”