Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Northpower restores electricity after vehicle collides with power pole

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director, Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
A driver escaped serious injury after colliding with a power pole at Marsden Pt.

A driver escaped serious injury after colliding with a power pole at Marsden Pt.

Northpower has fully restored electricity to homes that were cut off yesterday after a power pole was hit by a passing vehicle.

Police said the collision was reported to them around 2.30pm and residents in the Marsden Pt, One Tree Pt area were affected by power outages.

“This was a single-vehicle crash into a power pole that brought lines down on the road in Marsden Point,” police said.

Police said one person was treated for moderate injuries.

“The intersection of Marsden Bay Drive and Kitemoana Rd was closed for several hours.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said power to the areas has been fully restored, with some residents having power restored in the early hours of Thursday.

“Initially around 2000 customers lost supply. The control room performed switching to backfeed most of these customers within the first half hour and 450 were remaining without power until approx. 8.30 pm. After that, there were a further 25 without power until the early hours of the morning when the final repairs were completed.”

She said they were not yet able to say what the cost of the damage would be as they were still working that out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The pole has been replaced and the fibre and power lines repaired.”

“We understand the driver was fine and walked away unharmed.”

Wansbone thanked their affected customers for “understanding and patience while our crews worked to restore power.”



Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate