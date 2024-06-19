30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds of people in Northland have reported losing power after a high voltage issue between Transpower and Northpower was reported.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said close to about 100,000 people have lost power.

The outage is widespread across the region due to losing the main Transpower feed which comes from Maungatapere.

Power Out: Detective Sergeant Dave Whitecliff-Davies controls traffic at intersection of Walton St and Cameron St. Photo / Mike Cunningham

“Transpower is working hard to find the fault, and we hope that power will be restored soon.”

“In the meantime, please stay safe and treat all lines and equipment as if it was live,” she said.

Top Energy said on a social media post that it has lost the main feed into Marsden, which is affecting the whole of Northland.

“Transpower is working to find the fault, and we hope that power will be restored soon.

“Our call centre is overloaded so please try not to call them for updates. We will update this page as soon as receive any details from Transpower,” the post read.

Whangārei District Council said due to the major power outage affecting many public services including the shutdown of traffic lights.

“If you are driving, use normal give-way rules at intersections. There is also extra congestion, please take your time and be safe.”

At the intersection of Walton St and Cameron St. police Detective Sergeant Dave Whitecliff-Davies was seen controlling traffic.

Some shop alarms are sounding in central Whangārei, and people are wandering around looking a bit lost. Although the lights are off, many shops have their doors open.

BNZ Whangārei staff were seen helping people get across the road at the busy Bank St, Rust Ave, and Cameron St intersection, including Brad Williams from Kensington. BNZ’s Gina Chapman said the bank’s vaults have automatically locked and staff came out to talk to customers when they noticed pedestrians struggling to cross the road.

Northpower said the outage wasn’t related to the heavy rain since last night which hit Far North the hardest.

A heavy rain warning was lifted for Northland this morning after the region was hit with heavy rain overnight.

Meteorologist John Law said Far North areas were some of the worst hit last night with Karikari receiving 127mm of rain, Kaeo 109mm and Kerikeri 64mm from 8pm to 8am overnight.

