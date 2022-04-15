Dion Nash bowls for Cobham Cricket Club.

The North's summer of cricket for 2021/22 finished with a star-studded showcase on Sunday - perfectly timed to avoid this week's ex-tropical cyclone Fili.

Former Northland, Northern Districts and Black Caps star Dion Nash returned to Whangārei's Cobham Oval to represent the Cobham Cricket Club. He was named Cobham's man of the match after showing the old competitive fire familiar to anyone who watched him become the first player in history to take 10 wickets and score 50 runs in a test match at Lord's in 1994.

Nash, now 50, retired on 29 not out after sharing a 120-run fourth-wicket stand with Joseph Yovich, then took 2-12 off his four overs, including two maidens, as he opened the attack in the 35-over match against the visiting Seddon Cricket Club.

Seddon Cricket Club is one of a number of "kindred cricket clubs" to have sprung up around New Zealand to provide an avenue for enthusiasts and retired players to continue enjoying the sport while giving back to the community and emerging cricketers.

Fourteen-year-old Whangārei Boys' High quick Josh Laing is one such emerging talent and relished the opportunity to learn "on the job" from Nash, who stood at mid-off offering thoughts and support between deliveries as he charged in.

Joseph Laing bowls for Cobham Cricket Club.

The young paceman finished with a bang, picking up two wickets from two balls in his second spell as he clean-bowled both Jerem Wylie and Chris Jeffries to dismiss Seddon Cricket Club for 142 in 30.2 overs, for figures of 2-17 off five overs.

Having scored 241 in their own innings after electing to bat, Cobham Cricket Club took the win by 89 runs, with captain Yovich having blasted 114 off just 98 balls at his home ground.

Joseph Yovich bats for Cobham Cricket Club.

Off-spinner Sam Walker grabbed 4-16 off five overs to help Cobham bowl the Waikato-based visitors out, while Kent Currie picked up 3-30 for Seddon.

Former All Blacks Ofisa (Junior) Tonu'u, Derren Witcombe and former Black Caps test representative Reece Young all featured for the Seddon Cricket Club, while Nash and Yovich were reunited with another Northern Districts and Black Caps test representative, Northland legend James Marshall.

Scores in brief:

Cobham Cricket Club 231/5 (35 overs)

Joey Yovich 115

Andy McDowell 41

Dion Nash 29 retired not out

James Marshall 22

Kent Currie 3-30

Jerem Wylie 2-36

Seddon Cricket Club 142 (30.2 overs)

Josh Hill 47

Reece Young 36

Derren Witcombe 25

Sam Walker 4-16

Dion Nash 2-12

Josh Laing 2-17

Cobham Cricket Club won by 89 runs

Players of the match: Dion Nash (Cobham CC) and Josh Hill (Seddon CC)