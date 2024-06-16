The Te Tau Hou Māori light and waka spectacular will not go ahead this year. Photo: RNZ

By RNZ

Organisers of Bay of Islands’ Matariki festival are frustrated its celebration will be scaled back due to funding cuts.

In previous years, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage has supported iwi, hapū, and community groups to hold Matariki events across the country through its Matariki Ahunga Nui Fund.

But Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival director Jackie Sanders said the festival was not informed this funding would not be renewed.

“We sent emails and tried to contact them [the ministry]. Then last week, the funding page was quietly deleted.”

Sanders said the festival received $100,000 a year, for each of the two years Matariki funding has been administered by the ministry.

She said the absence of this funding amounts to a 60 per cent funding cut for the festival and they have been forced to cancel one of its most popular events, the Te Tau Hou Māori light and waka spectacular.

More than 5000 people attended the event in Paihia last year which featured a light show, waka, and fireworks, curated to a narrated story.

“It is a shame it was not communicated because it might have given us an opportunity to find alternative funding or gain sponsorship.

“It is frustrating because people really look forward to it and we felt like we were starting a tradition.”

Sanders said the event had been a welcome tourism boost for the region over the winter period and she hoped to bring it back in future years.

“The event gave people a reason to head up north to celebrate.

“We have suffered longer than other regions after extreme weather events and the main road [to Northland] re-opened in May just before Matariki.”

The ministry said it notified organisations on May 24 it would not provide funding this year, instead the Māori Development Ministry will distribute grants for Matariki events.

“The ministry has streamlined how the Government supports Matariki by partnering with Te Puni Kōkiri. Te Puni Kōkiri is distributing Matariki funding to communities on behalf of the ministry through the long-running Te Pū Harakeke Fund rather than through a separate fund managed by Manatū Taonga.

“Te Puni Kōkiri is currently working with communities to distribute Matariki funding. Funding for Matariki events is contestable and funding recipients vary year on year.”

Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival, which Sanders called uniquely Te Tai Tokerau, had been running for four years, before Matariki was an official public holiday.

More than 10,000 people attended the festival’s events in 2023.

Despite funding challenges, Sanders said they were proud of the festival they have planned.

There were more than 20 events and experiences for whānau to enjoy, including the Matariki Dawn Cruise where tohunga guide participants to see the rising of Matariki and Puanga.

“The events are enjoyed and appreciated by Māori and non-Māori. Those who do not know the traditions get to experience and learn.”

The festival kicks off on June 21 and goes until July 14.



