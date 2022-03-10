Women's Rugby World Cup trophy at Kamo High School alongsideTākarokaro programme participants and Kamo Kid Ian Jones. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two Northland schools are the first in New Zealand piloting an educational sports programme this term in partnership with rugby clubs aimed at getting Kiwis more active.

Tākarokaro - Let's Get Active - led by Sport NZ, in partnership with New Zealand Rugby, Yachting New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket and New Zealand Football, provides learning experiences through sport to children in Years 5 to 10.

The programme draws on what is a historic moment for women's sport in the Southern Hemisphere with three women's World Cups taking place in New Zealand over the next 18 months, including the Cricket World Cup 2022, Rugby World Cup 2021 (playing in 2022) and the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023.

Students at Ahipara School and Kamo High School are piloting Tākarokaro, alongside Te Rarawa and Kamo rugby clubs, before it's rolled out nationwide from April 24.

The Women's RWC trophy arrived at Kamo High School yesterday during the launch of Tākarokaro and so did former All Black Ian "Kamo Kid" Jones who said pathways for Kiwis to get to the top of any sport should be actively encouraged.

Students will be tasked with designing rugby-based activities to get their communities more active. Tākarokaro follows research that shows only 7 per cent of children and young people aged between 5 and 18 in New Zealand are meeting the government guidelines of at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 - it was postponed last year because of Covid - will be hosted in Whangārei and Auckland from October 8 to November 12. The tournament will feature four double and triple-header match days at Northland Events Centre throughout October, culminating with the quarterfinals on October 29.

Year 9 students Bailie Mephan and Gemma Viccars found Tākarokaro a fun way to keep fit and healthy.

"I don't play rugby but it may be something I'll give it a go. I watch it though," Gemma said.

Bailie said the programme has a community feel and advised those wishing to take up fitness regimes to practice regularly and to keep a healthy diet.

Gemma Viccars of Kamo High School at the launch of the Takarokaro programme. Photo / Michael Cunninghm

Kamo High School teacher Narissa Fale is leading Tākarokaro and said the best thing about the programme was it worked on the students' strengths.

For Jones, it was a special occasion as he went to Kamo High School and played club rugby for Kamo.

"I have an involvement to see my old school getting involved with my old club because I know the opportunity they gave me and where I ended up, and I know it can do the same for these ones.

"We should never make a barrier to anyone to get into any sport. Everyone should be welcomed at all levels of the game, and all skill levels of the game, and that's what we've got to keep encouraging. Once you love rugby, once it's in your DNA, and it's in the DNA of most Kiwis, it's with you forever and you can do incredible things."

The former All Black second-rower mentioned Northland-born Black Fern Portia Woodman as one of the stars of women's rugby whose dad and an uncle played with him.

One of Jones' biggest disappointments was not lifting the Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks during the three tournaments he took part in between 1991 and 1999.

The closest he came to was in 1995 when the All Blacks were beaten by South Africa in the final at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Women's RWC organisers are looking at recruiting about 200 volunteers to deliver the tournament in Northland and Auckland. Register your interest on rwc2021.rosterfy.co/register