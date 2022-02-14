Northland rugby fans will get an opportunity to see the likes of Portia Woodman in action in Whangārei during the Women's RWC. Photo / Supplied

A number of initiatives are being planned in the lead-up to the Women's Rugby World Cup matches in Whangārei to ensure everyone gets a taste of the global showpiece.

The 12-team tournament, to be played in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time, will run from October 8 to November 12 and all games will be hosted at the Northland Events Centre in Whangārei and at Eden Park and Waitakere Stadium in Auckland.

Northland Events Centre will host 11 games, including two quarter-finals and the Black Ferns and a yet-to-be-named qualifier.

The tournament was due to be held last year but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The Rugby World Cup 2021 organising team last week met with representatives of the Whangārei District Council, Northland Rugby Union, and Northland Events Centre and hosted a reconnect session to share details around upcoming activities and programmes aimed at promoting the tournament

Games in Whangārei will give Northlanders an opportunity to see Northland-based Black Ferns Portia Woodman and Krystal Murray in action as they have been named as part of the 30-strong squad that will receive full-time professional contracts this year.

Between March and September, the official Rugby World Cup trophy will make its way throughout Aotearoa on the Trophy Tour where fans will have the opportunity to see the silverware up close, take part in fun activities and rub shoulders with top women's rugby players and ambassadors.

A range of Northland locations will be included in the tour with dates to be announced soon.

Northland schools and kura are also invited to take part in Tākarokaro, a programme developed in partnership with Sport NZ and piloted by Ahipara School and Kamo High School, where primary and intermediate age students will design games and activities to help their communities get more active.

Working with local rugby clubs, the students will test their games and share their work during a festival in terms three or four, with all participating schools going into the draw to win morning tea with the Black Ferns.

Visit In our backyard | Tākarokaro (takarokaro-sport.net) to get involved.

Organisers are looking at recruiting about 200 volunteers to deliver the tournament in Northland and Auckland and applications open in April.

Details will be released on the rugbyworldcup.com and social media channels, as well as via the Whangārei District Council.

Tournament director Michelle Hooper said Northland brought incredible manaakitanga and the experience visitors would receive in the region was world-class, judging from past international tournaments Whangārei has hosted.

Hooper is an experienced tournament director, having been involved in 2019, 2015, and 2011 men's RWC as well as other major global sporting events including America's Cup and Olympic Games.

"One great thing about this tournament is that ticket prices are as low as $5 for kids and $10 for adults and are available through rugbyworldcup.com, at Ticketek, or at the gate on match day. We're looking forward to a great international event that has great support from the New Zealand Government.

"It's unique in the sense only Northland and Auckland get to host it and that's a great

honour for the two regions and the games in Whangārei reflect the contribution of Northland women towards rugby, not just in New Zealand, but also on the international stage," she said.

For more information and to keep up to date with news from the tournament head to rugbyworldcup.com and sign up for the newsletter.