Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Suite of activities planned in lead-up to women's Rugby World Cup matches

4 minutes to read
Northland rugby fans will get an opportunity to see the likes of Portia Woodman in action in Whangārei during the Women's RWC. Photo / Supplied

Northland rugby fans will get an opportunity to see the likes of Portia Woodman in action in Whangārei during the Women's RWC. Photo / Supplied

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

A number of initiatives are being planned in the lead-up to the Women's Rugby World Cup matches in Whangārei to ensure everyone gets a taste of the global showpiece.

The 12-team tournament, to be played

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.