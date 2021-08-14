Voyager 2023 media awards
Portia Woodman still coming to grips with winning Olympic gold

Jenny Ling
By
6 mins to read
Northland women's rugby powerhouse Portia Woodman has time to reflect on her Olympic win in Tokyo while in MIQ. Photo / Supplied

Winning Olympic gold with the New Zealand sevens side still hasn't sunk in for Northland women's rugby powerhouse Portia Woodman- two weeks after their victory.

At times, she wanders out to the balcony of the

