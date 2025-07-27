“It makes me quite emotional because I would have accepted milk when my baby was in there and needed it... those babies are quite vulnerable, and I’d do anything to help them.”
Northland director of midwifery Sue Bree likened breast milk to “liquid gold”.
“It is love turned into food. Of course, there are many, many nutritional benefits as well. Premature babies have specific needs in terms of immunity and the antibodies that are in breast milk,” she said.
Bree said women who wished to donate milk would be able to drop it off at a collection point in central Whangārei. It would then be pasteurised and frozen until needed.
Bree compared the milk bank project to a pregnancy, albeit one with a more than two-year gestation period.
It had been made possible by “incredible generosity” from the community, which had raised the almost $33,000 needed to buy the pasteuriser.
“It’s a pragmatic manifestation of the saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’,” Bree said.
Bree said Northland had high rates of breastfeeding, but donated milk was needed for sick and pre-term babies.
“Sometimes they don’t have access to breast milk, either because it’s early days and the mother is unable to produce it, or there are other, long-term issues. So, we recognised this was going to be a really beneficial thing for our sick and vulnerable pēpi [babies].”
Small, premature babies would be prioritised, but donated milk could also be given to babies in the maternity ward with low blood sugar levels.
In the past, premature babies had mainly been given formula, made from cow’s milk, which was essential but not ideal.
She expected hundreds of babies a year would benefit.
Midwife Louise Rowden said a mother’s breast milk was the perfect food.