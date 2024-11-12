Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Premature birth: How families who lost multiple babies gained another chance at parenthood

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Rotorua parents Casey Pauling and Ryan McLean lost two pre-term babies, Harry and Monty, before having Maika (middle). “The love you have after loss – it is just the best feeling," Casey said. Photo / Mike Scott

Rotorua parents Casey Pauling and Ryan McLean lost two pre-term babies, Harry and Monty, before having Maika (middle). “The love you have after loss – it is just the best feeling," Casey said. Photo / Mike Scott

  • Pre-term birth is one of the biggest killers of babies in New Zealand – and rates are rising.
  • Little has been done to reduce pre-term rates, which disproportionately affect Māori, Pacific and Indian families.
  • A groupcalled the Carosika Collaborative will today launch new national guidelines for doctors, midwives and parents.

After losing two premature babies, a Whangārei mother was optimistic her third pregnancy would be different.

Onchuma Pumsuk-Eldby was in her late teens when she lost a baby boy at 20 weeks’ gestation and a baby girl at 19 weeks. There was limited support at her local hospital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand