Bachs at Mangawhai Heads, with its superb coastal lifestyle, are leading the way in Northland in terms of the highest average income per booking during the summer.

Many Northlanders are making a business out of renting out their bachs, with some earning over $1000 a night.

New figures from Bachcare, New Zealand's largest holiday home management firm, show that the top areas for rentals over summer are Abel Tasman/Nelson, Raglan, Wairarapa and Northland in fourth - followed by the Coromandel.

The new data shows one sector of the domestic tourism market has hit new revenue records over the past year.

Thousands of Kiwi residential property owners have benefited from a surge in domestic tourism numbers, earning up to $81,000 annually by renting their holiday homes out - earning up to three times the regional average for rental properties.

The top-earning holiday home over the past year is in Mt Maunganui.

Latest figures from Bachcare show property owner rental returns are up 14 per cent on the previous year and up 39 per cent on pre-pandemic levels as Kiwis holidayed at home, with the borders closed.

The summer season which ended in March set a new record for the most accommodation bookings - up four per cent on the previous year and a 15 per cent increase on 2019 levels.

Forecasts based on forward bookings suggest the 2022/23 year will surpass previous years and may lead to a shortage of short-term rental accommodation in some areas.

Langs Beach bachs were popular rentals for Kiwis over summer.

A new record has also been set for the highest annual revenue for a single property - a Mt Maunganui home earning $81,000, the equivalent of more than $1,500 per week, and around three times higher than the average Bay of Plenty rental property which is tenanted for the full year.

Zaina Razzaq, Bachcare spokesperson, said the holiday home rental industry contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to regional economies around the country annually.

She said while the latest tourism industry figures show domestic tourism expenditure increased 2.6 per cent ($622 million) to $24.6 billion, holiday home rental revenue growth in the same year was up 23 per cent.

"We know that 90 per cent of domestic leisure travel in New Zealand is by car and holiday home rentals appeal to a segment of the local market focused on lifestyle, primarily water-based activities.

"For residential property owners, particularly those in coastal regions that are within driving distance of large urban centres, this has provided a growing opportunity to supplement their incomes.

"According to our data covering over 2,300 holiday homes, the regions that earn the highest average income per booking during the summer are Abel Tasman/Nelson, Raglan, Wairarapa and Northland.

"At a town level, the highest incomes per booking are found at properties in Hahei, Mt Maunganui, Whitianga, Waihi Beach, Pauanui, Matarangi and Mangawhai Heads.

"If we look at the top-earning property as an example of what appeals to domestic travellers, the primary drivers behind its high rental returns are its location, capacity and quality. The property has uninterrupted sea views, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, sleeps up to 10 people, and offers additional amenities such as free wifi."

Bachs at Tutukaka, above, were also popular rentals over summer.

Razzaq said despite the reopening of borders and international travel for the coming year they are forecasting further annual growth.

"We know there will be a segment of the market looking to travel overseas but early indications from forward bookings are that this will be another bumper year for holiday homeowners and regional tourism.

"With many Kiwis choosing to holiday locally and an expected influx of international tourists later in the year we are expecting higher demand than ever for holiday home rentals.

"At peak times like this, there is a shortage of supply and we are actively looking to expand the number of properties we manage," she said.