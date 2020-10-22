Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Using QR Code vital as Northland welcomes Aucklanders

6 minutes to read

Aucklanders travelling to Northland this long weekend have been urged to use NZ COVID Tracer app and QR code. Photo / NZME

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Northland's tourism, hospitality and civic leaders are urging visitors to the region this long weekend to adhere to Covid protocols such as using Quick Response (QR) code to prevent community transmission.

The message came after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.