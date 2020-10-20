Northland DHB confident despite lack of community testing centres on weekends

The site at 20 Winger Cres is the only community-based testing centre operating in central Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Northland District Health Board is confident in its Covid-19 testing regime, despite many of its community-based testing centres being open only one day a week and none open on weekends.

There are seven community-based testing centres (CBTC) still operating in Northland. Whangārei's site at 20 Winger Cres in Kamo is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am-2pm. The site at Pohe Island was closed until further notice.

A CBTC operating out of the Port Marsden Oil Refinery Visitor Centre in Ruakākā is open only on Mondays from 12 noon to 2pm for the general public and 3pm-8pm for border workers.

Kaipara's CBTC at Dargaville Hospital is open on Tuesdays from 9am-2pm. The Far North's CBTC at Kaitaia Hospital is open from the same time on Thursdays.

Kerikeri's CBTC at the Turner Centre is open from 9am-2pm on Wednesdays. Kaikohe's CBTC, operated by Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi at 158 Broadway, is open on Wednesdays and Thursday but only by appointment.

At Rawene Hospital, people are advised to call ahead before being tested. There are 10 GP clinics across the Hokianga which also offer Covid-19 testing at various times during the week.

Ki A Ora Ngātiwai also offers Covid-19 testing at four clinics in Oakura, Bream Bay, Tuparehuia and Hikurangi - all are open at most once a week.

No CBTCs in Northland are open on weekends. However, testing is also administered by GP clinics, after-hours services, Māori health providers, emergency services and hospitals.

It comes as Health Minister Chris Hipkins called for an investigation into Auckland's testing regime, which currently saw its six testing centres closed on the weekends. Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ that Aucklanders had sufficient access to testing through other services.

Northland DHB medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson said there was sufficient access to testing in Northland, given the range of options available to people.

She was confident the DHB could increase testing when required, as seen when a cluster was found in Auckland in August.

"This occurred in early August when record numbers of swabs were taken across Northland in the days after cases reappeared in the Auckland community," she said.

Jackson reinforced that Northlanders with Covid-19 symptoms should stay at home and away from work or school until they were tested.

"Staying home when you are sick is an important action to take to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases."

Testing numbers have decreased by half when compared to earlier in the year. From March 5 to September 27, some 25,896 tests were done in Northland at an average of 893 tests per week.

In the last three weeks (September 28 to October 18), just 1342 tests were conducted at an average of 447 per week. The slight majority (594) have been done through primary-care facilities such as GP clinics, with 579 being done at CBTCs.

Northland hasn't had a confirmed case of Covid-19 since mid-April.