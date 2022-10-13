The Northland Rescue Helicopter's annual appeal is underway. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders are being asked to dig deep into their pockets to help a lifesaving service.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter's annual appeal for 2022 has begun, and organisers hope to match the amount raised in each of the past two years.

Last year, $360,000 was raised for the service in Northland- up from $334,000 in 2020 and $246,000 in 2019.

Northland Rescue Helicopter chief executive Craig Gibbons said the fundraising team hoped to raise more than $300,000 for the third year in a row.

"We are always so appreciative of the generosity of people in Northland with their support of the work we do.

"Our team are very aware of, and grateful for, the fundraising efforts that are done on our behalf throughout the year. They are part of the community too and are really proud to be a part of the annual appeal."

Gibbons said he wanted to thank Northpower and Top Energy for sponsoring the rescue helicopter service, which they have done since it began more than 30 years ago.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said the company sponsored the service because it saved lives.

"Everyone in Northland knows someone who has been helped by one of these choppers and that's why there is so much community support.

"Top Energy staff have had their lives saved by this service and that is the case for Northpower too, so I encourage people to get in behind the 2022 appeal and donate what they can."

Northpower chief executive Andrew McLeod said the company was committed to supporting the helicopter service.

"It is a world-class operation and it is here for us all 24/7. It is just so critical for keeping our community safe."

"Northpower staff are really proud to be aligned with our rescue helicopters. The crews do a great job for the people of Northland so it is good to be able to continue our support of them."

Last year was the busiest year on record for the Northland Rescue Helicopter, flying 1289 missions up until December 31, 2021. That was up from 1115 missions in 2020 and 951 the year before.

The service has had more than 23,000 callouts since it began in 1988.

People can donate to the appeal at https://www.nest.org.nz/donate/