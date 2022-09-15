Whangārei boy Eli Barnes is rolling 1km for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the city on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

This weekend Eli Barnes is rolling 1km for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Whangārei on Saturday at 12 noon. The rolling event, where others will also join young Eli on his journey, will start at Te Matau ā Pohe Bridge Carpark. People can bring their own set of wheels to join Eli. The Hits Northland street team along with host Charmaine Soljak will be there doing a treasure hunt with these rocks for kids of all ages to look for. It's all in the name of raising money for the support workers who help all our muscular dystrophy families in Northland. For more information or to donate go to roll1kformda.org.nz

Murder trial hearing

The High Court will decide next month if two boys accused of murdering Ōkaihau man Michael John Biggins last year when they were just 12 and 15 years old are fit to stand trial. At a hearing in the High Court at Whangārei on Thursday, Justice Simon Brewer said the court had reports from various experts to show each of the boys is fit to plead to the charge but there are doubts as to whether they are fit to stand trial. The judge allocated half-day hearings to decide that issue for each of the boys on October 22. Meanwhile, each of the accused continues to be remanded in the custody of a youth facility for a jury trial scheduled for March 6 next year.

Celebrating waka ama success

Northland iwi Ngātiwai will host a celebration at Mōkau Marae from 5.30pm today to honour the success of its waka ama paddlers at the World Sprints Championships in London. They include Masters world singles champion Jason Reti and his medal-winning tamariki Romaine, Elite and Chelsea, affiliated to Oakura and Punaruku Marae; medal-winning whānau Aria, Tama and Waiora Heta of Takahiwai and Punaruku Marae; world J16 singles silver medallist Waitangi Piripi of Punaruku Marae; and gold medallist Reneeah Ngāwaka of Kawa Marae. They will travel to Mōkau from Kaitaia, Auckland and Whangārei. The 2022 Va'a World Sprint Elite and Club Championships were hosted by Great Britain Outrigger on August 7-16.

Trio arrested over alleged fight

Three people were arrested after an alleged fight involving machetes in Whangārei. Police received multiple reports of a group of people fighting on Kahiwi St, Raumanga shortly before 2pm on Thursday. Three people were taken into custody without incident, police said. One person received superficial injuries. A Subaru was seen with what appeared to be a tomahawk stuck on its smashed windscreen.